Parents of Portchester boy with brain tumour launch appeal for research into condition

Have your say

THE family of a young boy battling a brain tumour have set up a fund to raise money for research into the illness.

Harry St Ledger returned to school after six weeks of radiotherapy treatment for his incurable condition.

Harry St Ledger, six, with his sister Emonie, eight, from Portchester. Harry returned to school after having radiotherapy treatment for a brain tumour. On his first day back, the school organised a Superhero Day and Emonie dressed as Harry, her real-life hero

Pupils at Castle Primary School, in Portchester, welcomed him back by holding a Superhero Day.

Harry, six, chose Spiderman while his eight-year-old sister Emonie donned a Pompey shirt to look like her chosen hero, Harry.

The day raised cash for the newly-launched Harry’s Appeal for Brain Tumour Research set up by his parents Ciaran and Fiona Lear.

They want to raise £50,000 for more research and awareness into brain tumours.

It would be a great achievement for Harry to make a difference. Ciaran St Ledger

Ciaran, from Portchester, said: ‘We continue to live in a nightmare scenario, not knowing what the future will bring.

‘We do know that Harry’s tumour is incurable and the prognosis is extremely bleak.’

The family have previously expressed their anger at a lack of treatment options for brain tumours and said that is why they launched the fund.

Ciaran added: ‘We are appalled at the historic underfunding of research into brain tumours and have launched our appeal in Harry’s name so that other families don’t have to go through the same painful experience as we have and continue to go through.

‘It would be a great achievement for Harry to make a difference.’

As previously reported in The News, earlier this year Harry was diagnosed with a very rare tumour. He endured his radiotherapy thanks to the mesh mask used during treatment being made to look like Spiderman’s mask.

To make a donation to Harry’s Appeal visit justgiving.com/campaign/Spidermanharry.