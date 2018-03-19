Participants needed for Channel 4 weight loss show

Have your say

LOOKING to drop a few pounds for that event coming up?

Channel 4’s How to Lose Weight Well are looking for participants for the next series.

Assistant Producer Conor O’Donovan said: ‘Do you have an event, an anniversary, a wedding or maybe a holiday coming up that you want to look your best for?

‘Have past diets been unsuccessful or has finding the motivation for them been difficult?

‘Is your weight preventing you from doing something you’ve always dreamed of?

‘Channel 4’s ‘How to Lose Weight Well’ are looking for pairs of friends, relatives, or colleagues of the same gender to take part in the new series.

‘Dr Xand Van Tulleken and his team will allocate different diets for members of the public to try out and review, exploring the science and myths around dieting.’

The programme offers diets for one to two weeks, six weeks or four months.

To apply for the next series email diets@littlegem.tv

All applicants must be over 18 years old.