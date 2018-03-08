People asked to donate cash to hospital this Easter, not chocolate

Have your say

PEOPLE are being urged to donate money rather than chocolate eggs this Easter.

Staff at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, have set up an Easter Appeal to help buy equipment for its wards.

Last year hundreds of eggs were donated but this year, people are being asked to donate the cost of one instead.

A spokeswoman said: ‘While some departments are still accepting eggs, they tend to receive far more than there are actual patients.

‘‘With people’s help, staff can provide new equipment and resources with just a small donation.’

n To donate, visit bit.ly/PHCEasterBunny.