Person in critical condition as 15 people hospitalised after Mutiny Festival

Have your say

FIFTEEN people have been taken to hospital following the events of Mutiny Festival yesterday.

The fifteen people, two of which were those confirmed dead by police this morning, were all admitted to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham as a result of the festival.

Another person is currently in a critical condition.

A spokeswoman from Portsmouth Hospitals said: ‘We had 15 people come to the hospital which we thing were related to Mutiny Festival.

‘Two of them have sadly died and we have another in a critical condition, as well as another who remains in hospital.

‘Everyone else was in a minor condition.’

QA Hospital says that not all of the patients were admitted for drug-related issues.

The spokeswoman said: ‘It’s difficult to say how many were actually drug-related.

‘For example, this morning we had three more people come in but those were in relation to assault or intoxication.’