Planting fun and advice to help to improve area

Have your say

A BLOOMIN’ marvellous time was had yesterday by Southsea residents who were part of a community planting day aimed at improving the area.

The event in Waverly Road was organised by Portsmouth City Council’s private sector housing team and created in order to put forecourts at the forefront of people’s minds.

The council’s clean city team were on hand all afternoon to help residents with gardening tips and advice.

They also assisted with planting, trimming, pruning and tidying the areas outside their home.