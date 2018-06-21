Police hunt for man missing from secure psychiatric unit

Have your say

A MAN from a medium secure unit has been reported missing after not returning from a hospital appointment.

The man, in his 40s, is a service user at Ravenswood House, in Knowle, near Fareham .

It provides care and treatment for adults with serious mental illness admitted from high secure hospitals, local psychiatric hospitals, prisons and the courts.

He was attending an appointment at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham this morning.

A spokeswoman from Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ravenswood House, said: ‘We can confirm that a service user has not returned from a hospital appointment as scheduled.

‘We are working with the police to locate the service user so we can resume treatment and support.’

A police spokesperson said: ‘We’re investigating after a man in his 40s was reported missing from Queen Alexandra hospital at around 8.20am this morning.

‘Enquiries are on-going to locate him.’