Pompey player treated at QA Hospital unveils new £1.8m MRI scanner

POMPEY player Danny Rose formally unveiled a new £1.8m MRI scanner.

The central midfielder was at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, to cut the ribbon and meet the first patient to use the new machine.

Danny Rose with the MRI scanning team at QA Hospital Picture: Malcolm Wells (180319-1031)

Danny was invited along after he spent three days at QA after breaking his leg in December.

He said: ‘I was approached through Pompey to see if I would be interested in unveiling the new scanner.

‘At the end of last year I spent three days in QA Hospital after breaking my leg. They treated me so well so I was happy to come down and do this for them.

‘Just before my injury, I visited the hospital with the rest of the squad to give out presents to the patients and during that time, I saw the incredible work the staff do.

‘After that, I experienced great care myself so I can appreciate how amazing they are.’

The new MRI scanner has replaced another machine which was 14 years old and its installation means all three of QA’s scanners are now modern and up-to-date.

It was paid for by Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, and Nicky Wragg, CT and MRI superintendent, said it showed they were investing in the very best technology.

‘This scanner is fantastic compared to the old one,’ she said.

‘It can scan faster and quieter, it is much more patient-friendly. It will also help us get through the waiting list so there are a lot of benefits.

‘This machine can also do cardiac MRI imaging which we haven’t been able to do in the past.’

It took QA Hospital four months to replace the old MRI scanner as they had to remove a wall, use a crane to take out the old machine and to put in a new one.

Nicky said it is great to have it finally in place and ready to use.

She added: ‘We have spent the last couple of weeks starting up the protocols and testing it.

‘Now we are ready to go and had our first patient yesterday afternoon.’

Chief nurse Theresa Murphy went along to have a look at the machine.

She said: ‘This is going to benefit the thousands of patients across Portsmouth and the wider area.

‘Having this type of high-class facility is instrumental to ensure we get the right diagnosis for patients and shows the dedication we have as a hospital to offer the best we can.

‘It was great to have Danny Rose from Pompey to come and do the unveiling as the club is such a big part of this city.’