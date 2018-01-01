Portchester house full of Christmas lights raises £500 for appeal

Have your say

A COUPLE are really pleased to have raised hundreds of pounds from their Christmas lights display.

Bill and Barbara Wright, from Portchester, had a range of lights and figurines on their lawn and house to fundraise for the Rocky Appeal.

The appeal is raising cash to keep the surgical Da Vinci robot at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

Last year Bill and Barbara raised £164 but smashed past that total this year thanks to generous donors.

Bill said: ‘We have raised £500 which I am so pleased about, it is amazing.

‘I wanted to raise £200 so to raise more than double that is incredible. We are so grateful to everyone who came to see the lights and donated.’