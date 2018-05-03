Portchester WI donates bras to fund cancer research

Have your say

A WOMEN’s Institute delivered 180 bras to be recycled to raise cash for breast cancer research.

Staff at Queen Alexandra Hospital’s breast services were delighted to welcome the WI from Portchester last week who delivered the bras.

The Cosham site’s breast services are one of many organisations across the UK to host a Bra Bank.

Jo Withnall, breast care secretary, said: ‘I just want to thank the ladies from the Women’s Institute for the donation and for everyone’s continuous support.’

The bra recycling scheme takes unwanted bras and raises cash. For every tonne collected, Against Breast Cancer receives £700 to fund breast cancer research.

The same bras also help to support small businesses in Africa. Together with recycling partners, the textile recovery project prevents these bras going into landfill.

They are given a new lease of life in developing countries such as Togo, Ghana and Kenya, where they are too expensive to produce locally.