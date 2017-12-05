Portchester woman wins award for work on dementia

Have your say

A WOMAN is delighted after winning an award for her work in helping people with dementia.

Kerry Chambers, from Portchester, won the Dementia Friends Champion of the Year Award at the National Dementia Friendly Awards.

The winners were announced at a ceremony in London, hosted by Alzheimer’s Society ambassador Angela Rippon.

Kerry was one of three finalists in her category which recognises the work by Dementia Friends Champions to raise awareness and challenge misconceptions.

Kerry said: ‘I am in shock. I really didn’t expect to win and it was an honour to be nominated let alone short-listed.

‘It’s absolutely amazing to win. I thought the other finalists were amazing.

‘In the past year I have been delivering Dementia Friends sessions across Zurich Insurance who I work for as well as sessions for the public.

‘Being a Dementia Friends Champion is really important for me as sadly I lost my grandmother to dementia.

‘I attended a Dementia Friends information session and I realised that, if I knew back then when my grandmother was alive what I know now, it would have made a massive difference.

Kerry is an active member the southern regional and national Dementia Friends Champions forums. She has created more than 400 Dementia Friends.

She is also a member of the Fareham and Gosport dementia action group.