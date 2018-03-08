Portsmouth A&E sees increase in fall admissions during snow

Have your say

MORE than 40 people attended the emergency department with weather-related injuries last week.

Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, also saw an increase in fall-related admissions during the snowy weather last week.

Figures from Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs QA, showed at A&E there were 88 fall-related admissions between Thursday and Sunday, an increase from 16 from the previous week.

They also confirmed on Friday they had 42 weather-related injuries at the department.

As previously reported, St Mary’s Treatment Centre, in Milton, showed 59 per cent of all attendees turned up last Friday because of slips, trips and falls.