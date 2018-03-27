Portsmouth Bake-off star says completing 24-hour relay was emotional

Have your say

IT WAS an emotional end as a 24-hour relay run came to a stop.

Former Great British Bake-Off contestant Enwezor Nzegwu organised the event which saw 51 people run over 24 hours to fundraise for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

The challenge, which took place earlier this month, raised £1,700.

Enwezor, who works at the University of Portsmouth where the event took place, said everyone being there and getting involved really helped.

‘The last two to three hours I was really tired,’ he said.

‘The sport therapists did a concussion test on me where you have to count backwards from three and I couldn’t do it.

‘I wanted to be there, though, to run the final 10 minutes of the challenge.’

Enwezor said he was so busy organising the event that when it was over it became overwhelming and emotional.

He added: ‘I don’t really cry in front of my colleagues but I just couldn’t stop.’

Enwezor decided to organise the event after meeting Lucy-Anne Yeates, a woman with cystic fibrosis, a condition which causes a thick mucus to clog up the lungs and digestive system.

She died a few weeks before the 24-hour run but her dad, mum and sister went along and thanked Enwezor when he had finished.

Peter, Lucy-Anne’s dad, said: ‘This just makes us feel a little bit better that she’s remembered.’

Enwezor is planning to run the London Marathon on Sunday, April 22 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

To prepare, he has previously run marathons to get fit and used to the 26-mile distance.

He has also been cycling, running, completing circuits and doing yoga.

However, at Christmas he became injured with sciatica.

Mat Riley, a previous contestant of the Great British Bake-Off, has offered to carry Enwezor over the finishing line if he is in too much pain.

Enwezor said: ‘I am quite competitive and wanted to complete the marathon with a quick time.

‘I will be back. There’s unfinished business.’