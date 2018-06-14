Portsmouth branch of charity holding fundraiser

A FUNDRAISER will celebrate the 40th anniversary of a charity.

Portsmouth and Chichester Sands, a charity for stillbirth and neo-natal deaths, is commemorating 40 years since it was founded.

They are marking the anniversary with an event in Lee-on-the-Solet next Friday. The event will have music from Singsational Voices, a raffle, DJ, karaoke and hot buffet.

During this year, Sands is recognising the support of its volunteers, fundraisers and healthcare professionals.

Jemma Limburn, chairman of the Portsmouth and Chichester Sands group, said: ‘We have supported many bereaved parents in the past and will continue to do so for as long as they need us.

‘This anniversary is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the help and support available and to recognise the contribution of the many volunteers that make the charity what is it today.’

The event is at Leon’s Bistro, on Marine Parade West, from 7.30pm. Tickets are £15.