Portsmouth care home praise by CQC after inspection

A CARE service has been praised following an inspection from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Portsmouth-based Hartford Court received an overall rating of good from the health watchdog.

During the inspection last month it was praised for its safe, effective, responsive and well-led caring services.

The report said: ‘The whole management team, with support from the provider had worked towards improving the quality of care and outcomes for people.

‘People were supported by a caring and committed staff team who demonstrated interest and passion in their work.’

The care home, at Catherington Place in Milton, houses 60 individual en-suite bedrooms with spacious living areas.

Sarah Davies, manager, said: ‘I am absolutely delighted with the outcome of our inspection.

‘I would like to say a huge thank you to the team for embracing the changes that have been put in place and for their hard work and determination.’