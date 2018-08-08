Portsmouth care service given good rating following CQC inspection

A CARE service for people with dementia, disabilities or mental health problems has been rated good by a health watchdog.

Admiral Care, in Portsmouth, was given the rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection in June.

The service provides at home, personal care for 68 people and was seen as good for being safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The inspector found accidents and incidents were recorded and investigated, there were enough staff members to meet people’s needs, patients were treated with compassion and personalised care plans were used.

The report said: ‘Most people told us they were cared for by staff with the relevant skills and knowledge to meet their needs.

‘Technology and equipment were used to enhance the quality of care, and to promote people's independence.’

It added: ‘People and relatives we spoke with were all positive about the staff and said they were kind and caring.

‘People told us they developed positive relationships with staff.’