Portsmouth City Council care home improves to get out of special measures

A COUNCIL-run care home is no longer in special measures following an inspection.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Hilsea Lodge, run by Portsmouth City Council, after the home was rated inadequate last November.

In its follow-up report published this month, the health watchdog changed its rating to requires improvement.

During their inspection, they looked to see if the home was safe, effective, caring, well-led and responsive. Each criteria was rated and Hilsea Lodge was rated good for being caring and responsive.

The report said: ‘Staff treated people with dignity and respect, people's privacy was protected and people were supported to be as independent as possible.

‘People were cared for with kindness and compassion. We observed positive interactions between people and staff throughout the inspection, with one isolated exception.

‘There were a wide variety of stimulating activities planned within the home. People looked engaged, relaxed and happy and were supported by staff that knew them well.’

The inspector did find further improvements could be made including possible risks in the home, staff having further training and the management of medicines.

The council said it will continue working with the CQC and Hilsea Lodge to make further improvements.

Councillor Matthew Winnington, the council's cabinet member for health, wellbeing and social care, said: ‘We're pleased that the Care Quality Commission have recognised the improvements we've made at Hilsea Lodge.

‘Our staff, led by deputy director of adult social care Angela Dryer, have worked hard to make sure we're making real and sustainable improvements to the quality of care our residents receive.

‘We're particularly proud that the care we provide has been rated as good.

‘The people we care for are at the heart of everything that we do. Our staff will continue to work with residents and their families to continue to improve.’

To read the full report visit cqc.org.uk/location/1-122824311