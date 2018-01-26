Portsmouth council holding consultation on weight management services

WITH two-thirds of adults overweight or obese, a council is looking to improve its weight loss services.

Portsmouth City Council, in partnership with Portsmouth Clinical Commissioning Group, is looking to understand what methods could support people to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.

They want to hear from all residents to inform what they do in the future.

In Portsmouth, nearly 25 per cent of children start school overweight or obese with this number rising to over a third by the time they start secondary school.

This trend continues into adulthood where nearly two thirds of residents over 16 are above a healthy weight.

Cllr Luke Stubbs, cabinet member for public health and adult social care at the council, said: ‘It’s important we hear from as many residents as possible to inform what the future of weight management looks like.

‘It doesn’t matter whether you’ve accessed weight management support or not as your views are still important on how we can best tackle obesity within our city.’

The Portsmouth weight management consultation runs until 9am on February 28 and can be found by searching consultations on portsmouth.gov.uk.

The council is also holding focus groups. They will be on February 5 at Central Library between 10.30am and 12.30pm; February 6 at Cosham Community Centre between 1.30pm and 3.30pm and February 9 at Buckland Community Centre between 11am and 1pm.

To book email andrea.rice@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.