Portsmouth doctor gives advice on tell-tale symptoms of cataracts

WITH around 300,000 cataract surgeries carried out a year, people are being warned of early symptoms.

June is Cataract Awareness Month and doctors are urging people to seek advice if they think they have a problem.

Rakesh Jayaswal, a consultant ophthalmologist at Spire Portsmouth Hospital, said cataracts can be treated successfully to restore vision.

‘This month gives us a good opportunity to make people aware of the symptoms and highlight the importance of regular eye exams,’ he said.

‘A cataract is clouding of the eye’s natural lens and can cause blurry vision. They develop slowly and so the symptoms are gradual.’

The tell-tale signs include blurred or misty vision, glare from lights, poor vision in low light and faded colours.

Cataract surgery takes less than 20 minutes and is mainly done under local anaesthetic.