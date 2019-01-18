Portsmouth family ‘amazed’ at support for brave daughter Sian who has terminal brain tumour

THE family of a brave teenage girl with a terminal brain tumour have revealed the ‘amazing’ support she has received.

Earlier this month, The News reported on the battle of fifteen-year-old Sian Reeds from North End, who was struck down with the devastating news that she had a rare form of cancer, known as DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma).

Sian Reeds

READ MORE: Sian inspires thousands – including Ed Sheeran – with brave attitude to brain tumour

The diagnosis came after a routine eye appointment in November last year despite her showing no symptoms.

Popular and talented Sian, who is renowned for her volunteering exploits around Portsmouth, has since compiled a bucket list of things she would like to do.

Her story has touched thousands of people across the world – including icons like Ed Sheeran who has offered her the chance to come to one of his concerts and meet him backstage.

Following the outpouring of support, Sian’s dad Matthew Reeds, 39, said: ‘We’ve had so many messages from people wishing her well and offering their support.

‘Sian has received a lot of interest and has a lot of people following her and talking about her condition. It’s been great to see all the support with people donating about £14,500.’

The Portsmouth Academy School student has just finished a course of radiotherapy in London and has returned home.

But despite having only just finished her gruelling treatment, Sian is already planning on throwing herself back into gymnastics – where she won a tournament after finding out the news – as well as continuing with her volunteering. She even plans to continue with her maths and English GCSEs.

‘Sian’s now finished her radiotherapy and is happy to be back home,’ Matthew said. ‘She’s adamant she is going back into school to do her exams and will be carrying on with her training at the gym where she will also be coaching toddlers. She can’t wait to go back and says she will get bored otherwise.’

While in hospital, Sian did suddenly become unwell resulting in her needing a blood transfusion before bouncing back.

Speaking of the treatment Sian has received, Matthew said: ‘She is feeling a lot better now. She didn’t lose as much hair as they thought – just a few patches.’

Sian is now due to have an MRI scan to help check on her progress following treatment. But whatever the outcome, she plans on living as normal a life as possible.

‘Sian is still planning on taking part in the UK Rock Challenge and going to her prom,’ Matthew added.

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sianhermionereeds or Sian’s smile on Facebook.