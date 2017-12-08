Portsmouth family supports charity’s Christmas appeal

A family is backing the Christmas appeal of a charity that has supported them for years.

The Lloyd family, from Southsea, want to raise awareness for the Sick Children’s Trust which helps families with seriously ill children in hospital with home-from-home accommodation.

It really has helped take the pressure off on more than one occasion. Marie Lloyd

Mum Marie knows the difference the charity can make as her daughter Daisy has spent years in and out of hospital.

The 18-year-old was diagnosed with bilateral retinoblastoma, a cancer affecting the retinas in eyes, when she was a baby.

Marie said: ‘We honestly had no idea she had it because she was walking and crawling everywhere, even though she actually had little sight because her eyes were riddled with tumours.

‘Initially we were treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital where Daisy underwent nine months of chemotherapy.

‘But sadly, it wasn’t enough and at 15-months-old she had to have an eye removed. By the time Daisy was three we were told there wasn’t any other option but to remove the other eye.

‘We heard of pioneering treatment available in Canada and within a day we were on a plane.

‘Even though the treatment seemed to work, sadly it didn’t in the long run and by five years old Daisy had her second eye removed.’

For the past 15 years, Daisy has been treated at Queen Alexandra Hospital but also at the Royal London Hospital. With appointments at all times of the day, the Sick Children’s Trust offered the family a place to stay at its Stevenson House.

Marie added: ‘It really has helped take the pressure off on more than one occasion.

‘It has also meant Daisy and I could spend some time together, at a place where we could cook and have a good night’s sleep before her clinics.’

The family are now calling on people to support the Sick Children’s Trust by helping raise £13,140. The amount would help run its 10 home-from-home spaces over Christmas.

To donate visit justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/sickchildrenstrust/alliwantforxmas.