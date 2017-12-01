Portsmouth GP gives tips as cold weather hits

Have your say

WITH severe winter weather expected to hit Portsmouth and the surrounding areas people are being advised to take extra care.

The Met Office has issued a level two cold weather alert this week.

Dr Elizabeth Fellows, the urgent care GP lead for the area’s clinical commissioning groups said: ‘Although it is likely we will avoid the worst of the cold weather, it is always worth remembering what you should do if cold weather hits.

‘If you are planning to go outside, dress warmly and wear shoes with good grip to prevent slips or falls.

‘If you or your loved ones are over 65 or have a long-term health condition, ensure the home is well heated and make sure you have spare medication in case you are unable to go out.’

Tips on how to stay well include:

n Take weather into account when planning activities.

n If eligible seek entitlements and benefits such as Winter Fuel Payments.

n Avoid going out in cold or icy conditions if at a higher risk of cold related illness or falls.