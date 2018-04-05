Portsmouth GPs sign up to sleep on pitch to support homeless

THREE leading GPs will be sleeping outdoors for a night to raise awareness of homelessness.

Dr Linda Collie, chief clinical officer for the Portsmouth Clinical Commissioning Group (PCCG), and Dr Elizabeth Fellows, chairman of the PCCG governing board, will be joined by Dr Barbara Rushton, chairman of the South Eastern Hampshire CCG governing body, in the CEO Pompey Sleepout.

By experiencing this, it can help us understand the health needs of the homeless further Dr Barbara Rushton

The fundraising initiative, on April 16, invites leading figures to endure a sponsored sleep in the open air and raise cash for causes fighting homelessness.

Dr Collie said: ‘I see a number of patients who are homeless and when you listen to their stories it is clear that homelessness can happen to anyone.

‘Charities are working hard to give homeless people a helping hand so they can get back on their feet.’

All three will be joining other leaders in the Portsmouth area to sleep on the pitch at Fratton Park.

Dr Fellows added: ‘I am doing this to raise awareness of homeless people.

‘We have a surgery that is close to the Hope House facility, on Milton Road, and so we see many patients who have been homeless and some who still are.

‘As a CCG we need to consider all of our population and those without homes can be invisible, so this is a reminder to include them in our consultations and plans.’

Money raised will be shared among charities helping the homeless.

Dr Rushton said: ‘Sleeping rough can have massive effects on both physical and mental health.

‘Circumstances can change quickly and you can find yourself homeless. By experiencing this, it can help us understand the health needs of the homeless further.’

You can sponsor all three GPS on their individual Justgiving pages:

n justgiving.com/fundraising/linda-collie

n justgiving.com/fundraising/elizabeth-fellows4

n justgiving.com/fundraising/barbara-rushton2