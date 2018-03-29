Portsmouth health boss welcomes campaign to help adults lose weight

Have your say

A CAMPAIGN to help adults lose weight by changing their calorie intake has been welcomed.

Public Health England has launched its 400-600-600 scheme to help obese people lose weight.

The programme encourages adults to eat healthier by having a 400-calorie breakfast and a 600-calorie lunch and dinner.

It comes as 65 per cent of over-18s in Portsmouth are overweight or obese.

Hampshire is only slightly better with 62 per cent of adults considered overweight or obese.

Public Health England said adults are consuming on average 200 to 300 more calories than they need each day.

Dr Jason Horsley, director of Public Health at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘Obesity is a key contributor to many serious health problems like cancer and heart disease.

‘These can lead to premature death or reduce the quality of life that someone can lead.

‘With this in mind I welcome Public Health England’s new campaign encouraging people to think more about their food choices and how much they eat.’

Major retailers, including Greggs, McDonalds, Starbucks and Subway, will provide a range of options to help shoppers find 400 and 600 calorie meals.

Dr Horsley added: ‘It’s also really encouraging to see that food outlets are supporting the campaign and helping people to identify healthier options in their shops.

‘It proves that you don’t have to stop eating out or getting food on the go when you’re trying to be healthy, you just need to think more about the choices that you make.

‘The food industry, including outlets like pubs and takeaways, can do a lot more to make this easier for people.’

Portsmouth City Council offers a range of free support for residents wanting to be a health weight and runs weekly weight management sessions across the city.

They are:

n Tesco Fratton Community Room, on Mondays between 1pm and 3pm.

n Charles Dickens Activity Centre, on Wednesdays between 9.30am and 11am.

n Nuffield Health fitness and wellbeing gym, on Wednesdays between 6pm and 7.30pm.

Angela Baker, deputy director of health and wellbeing for Public Health England south east, said: ‘It’s clear that excess calories are driving weight gain for many.

‘Busy lives and too much food mean we’re often eating more food than we realise – especially when we’re grabbing food out and about.

‘The 400-600-600 tip can help people make healthier choices when eating and drinking on the go.’