Portsmouth Healthwatch to celebrate NHS anniversary at AGM

AN ORGANISATION that holds health services in check and champions patients will be celebrating the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

Healthwatch Portsmouth will be cutting a cake to mark the landmark year before the annual general meeting on Wednesday.

As well as celebrating the 70th birthday, which is on July 5, the meeting will hear about the health and social care situation in Portsmouth and the work they have done over the past year.

Imelda Redmond, the director of Healthwatch England, will be giving a talk on the organisation’s role in encouraging people to have their say and make healthcare services better.

Graham Heaney, chairman of Healthwatch Portsmouth, said: ‘Healthwatch Portsmouth has had a successful year working to make health and care services better for everybody.

‘We act as a critical friend, gathering feedback and using the knowledge of our members and the public to improve services so that they are more responsive and meet the needs of people.’

The AGM is between 6pm and 8pm in Conference Room A at the civic offices, on Guildhall Square.

The meeting is open to everyone and Ms Redmond will be talking at 6.50pm with the cake-cutting afterwards.