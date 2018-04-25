Portsmouth hospital team sign up for dragon boat festival in five-year-old Beau’s memory

Have your say

A HOSPITAL team will be taking part in a dragon boat race to raise money for a bereavement charity set up by their colleague.

Hannah Henriques, who works for St Mary’s Treatment Centre in Portsmouth, has organised the team in memory of her daughter Beau.

They will take to the water at 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, to compete in the annual Portsmouth Dragon Boat Festival.

The group will be raising cash for the Beau Halo Trust which will be launched in September after five-year-old Beau died in 2015.

She was born with a congenital heart defect and died following an operation attempting to improve her condition.

Hannah said: ‘We will bring emotional, financial and practical support to those who need help following a bereavement.

‘I was fortunate to have the support of family and friends when we lost Beau, but not everyone is as fortunate.’

The team of 20 from the treatment centre, on Milton Road, have paid the £450 fee to take part in the dragon boat race.

They are hoping to raise £500 from the event next month.

Penny Daniels, hospital director, said: ‘We are determined to put on a good show in the races for Hannah.

‘She works hard in theatres supporting surgeons, anaesthetists and our patients.

‘It is incredible that she has found the time and energy to develop a charity that will help people at one of the lowest points in their lives.

‘I am filled with admiration and respect.’

The Portsmouth Dragon Boat Festival, organised by Portsmouth and Southsea and Southsea Castle Rotary clubs, is on Saturday, May 13, with the first race at 10am.

To donate to Hannah and her team visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dragonboatrace.