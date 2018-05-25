Portsmouth man completing three challenges for dementia charity in dad’s memory

WE NEED to do more to raise awareness of dementia.

That is the rallying call from Graham Harfield who is taking part in a three-challenge fundraiser in memory of his dad.

Graham Harfield, 50, from Portsmouth is taking part in three challenges for Alzheimer's Research UK.

The 50-year-old has already cycled 40km and will be doing a skydive tomorrow.

Finally, in October, Graham will do a 10km run to raise £1,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

This week marks Dementia Action Week organised by the Alzheimer’s Society which has a theme of community change.

People are being encouraged to think about becoming a dementia friend and inviting people with the condition out for visits.

As a nation, we need to face up to this and start talking to younger generations about it. Graham Harfield

Graham, from Portsmouth, knows first-hand the difficulties someone with dementia and their families face.

His dad Fred was diagnosed with dementia in September 2013 and died just two months later.

Graham said: ‘For the last week of dad’s life, he just lay there. He wasn’t eating, he wasn’t drinking.

‘His condition declined rapidly after he broke his hip, and his passing was devastating for us all.

‘Dad worked as a compositor at his local newspaper and he did a lot of reading. He was a really intelligent man, so it was a shocking change when his condition started to decline.’

Graham feels strongly about the need to educate more people about dementia to help reduce stigma and misunderstanding, something Dementia Action Week also looks to achieve.

He added: ‘As a nation, we need to face up to this and start talking to younger generations about it.

‘A lot of people don’t know what it is, or how it affects the brain. It’s usually only people who are directly affected that know what dementia is.

‘It is such a cruel condition. You watch your loved ones fall away. We need to keep raising funds so researchers can find a cure.’

Earlier this week, the Alzheimer’s Society held a summer fair in Portsmouth for people to learn more about the campaign. Visitors were asked to become dementia friends and write a pledge to help people with the illness.

Jane Essery, the charity’s services manager for Portsmouth, said: ‘People with dementia and carers have shared actions with us that will make a difference.

‘Join us to take action and unite against dementia and help people affected to feel included in their community and able to live the life they want.’

To donate to Graham visit justgiving.com/fundraising/graham-harfield