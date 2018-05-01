Portsmouth man takes on London Marathon in colleague’s memory

A MAN who lost a colleague to a brain tumour has completed the London Marathon to raise funds for research into the disease.

Sam Wheeler, from Portsmouth, was inspired to take on the 26-mile race in memory of Joan Cook who sadly died in October last year, aged 64.

The pair worked together at Workshop Recruitment, on Havant Road, Drayton, and when Joan became ill with liver cancer that spread to her brain, it was a huge shock to the close-knit team.

Sam, 34, said: ‘It was a tough race, but I’m so pleased I was able to complete it.

‘Joan was a very positive and focused lady, and her generous and bubbly personality meant she got on extremely well with everyone.

‘Even when she became ill, she was determined to live life as normally as she could, despite undergoing radiotherapy treatment. She never gave up and was working until the week before she died.

‘I just kept thinking of her and all the thousands of other people that are diagnosed, though little is still known about the disease.

‘Just knowing I’ve raised £1,800 so far for Brain Tumour Research is a great feeling.’

Brain Tumour Research funds a network of dedicated Centres of Excellence, including one at the University of Portsmouth, where scientists are focused on improving outcomes for patients and, ultimately, finding a cure.

To donate to Sam visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SamWheelerRunningForJoan.