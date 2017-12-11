Portsmouth MP suppots calls for first aid training

Have your say

AN MP is backing a charity’s message of getting people first aid trained if people go into cardiac arrest.

Portsmouth North Tory MP Penny Mordaunt is supporting St John Ambulance’s calls for people to learn first aid.

It comes as figures showed 70 per cent of people in Britain would not feel confident using a defibrillator.

Ms Mordaunt said: ‘It is worrying that despite the staggering differences in survival rates when a defibrillator is used, people don’t know where their nearest one is or have the confidence to use it.

‘We support St John Ambulance’s call for the nation to get prepared in the event of a cardiac arrest.’

St John Ambulance is promoting its four-step CARE system of first aid.

C is for finding your closest defibrillator, A is for being ready to spot signs of cardiac arrest, R is for knowing how to resuscitate and E is for using a defibrillator early.