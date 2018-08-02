Portsmouth music charity celebrates after being given £10,900 boost

A CHARITY has been given a lifeline thanks to a grant.

Med3 Music, based in Portsmouth, is celebrating after being given £10,943 from People’s Health Trust.

The community group supports people with mental health problems through music and this year marks its 25th anniversary.

It helps its members build confidence and self-esteem as well as improve their physical and emotional wellbeing.

The donation has provided vital support to the charity’s running costs.

Volunteer Louise Mills said: ‘It’s a huge relief to receive the funding.

‘The grant has enabled us to continue supporting our members aged 20 to 84 within the community.’

As well as running costs, the cash also means Med3 Music, on Lake Road, can expand their projects including producing an album scheduled to launch this year.

Each week, they run two sessions for members to socialise, sing and learn to play instruments. They also write their own music and songs.

Shonach Robb, a music volunteer, said: ‘Having been taken under the wing of Med3 Music, the support has lifted me from my deepest depths at my lowest points.

‘They have given me support and strength and have helped me to a better place through my love of music as well as having increased my abilities to fulfil that love with guidance, knowledge, encouragement and support.

‘They have boosted me in my confidence and my mental state and have helped me through some of my darkest times.’

Each of the Med3 Music team have lived with experience of mental health problems and are open about their experiences.

They are able to offer understanding to members and Louise said they feel privileged to be in a position of being trusted by the members.

Chris Lunn, a spokesman for the Health Lottery in the south east, said: ‘The funds raised through the Health Lottery in the south east are changing and improving lives.

‘It was clear that supporting Med3 Music to grow would have a great benefit to the community. To date, over £100m has been raised through The Health Lottery for good causes.’