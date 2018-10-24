Portsmouth night lit up as hundreds gather to walk in memory of loved ones

YOUNGSTERS who have lost loved ones had the chance to remember the good times at a walk in Portsmouth this evening.

The ninth annual Starlit Walk, organised by Rowans Hospice, saw hundreds of children walking with friends and family in memory of the people who are no longer around, but will always have a special place in their hearts.

The route, taking youngsters around Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, provided a tranquil place to reflect on some of the precious memories they had.

Chloe Wilson, nine from Havant, only has vague memories of her nan, Carol, who died eight years ago.

But along with her three-year-old brother, Oliver, and their mum, Hannah, 31, she went along this evening to remember the past.

Chloe said: ‘I remember a couple of things about her, but Oliver won’t remember her.

‘We’ve made a star for her that says ‘we miss you’ on it.’

Chloe’s mum, Hannah, said: ‘My mum had terminal cancer so received home care from Rowans.

‘It really is an amazing charity and doing this every year like we have helps to keep her memory alive.

‘I think things like that are really important to talk about with your kids and events like this help you to do that; we could never thank Rowans enough for what they did for my mum and it’s great to give back to them by coming along.’

For Ayden Sinnicks, nine from Portsmouth, the loss of a loved one came much more recently, as his father died last year.

He said: ‘I made sure I looked after him when he was ill.

‘Every time he felt like coughing I would pat his back, and when he felt sick I would get a bowl for him – I just wanted to be by his side.

‘The most important thing was to smile.’

Ayden’s mother, 43-year-old Sonya Sinnicks, said: ‘I also lost my auntie four years ago – we visited her up to two weeks before she died.

‘It’s important to talk about it and this helps you remember the good memories you had with those people.’

Rachel Hibbert, 35 from Portsmouth, lost her mum to cancer in 2015, before finding herself battling breast cancer.

She said: ‘My mum died the day before she was due to go into Rowans Hospice.

‘But Rowans has been brilliant to me; we still get cards at Christmas and it’s just nice to know that they still think about you.’