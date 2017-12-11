Portsmouth pharmacy to host drop-in session with GP

TO HELP with increased demand on health services over winter, a pharmacy is holding a free advice session.

Lalys Pharmacy in Portsmouth, owned by Baldev Laly, is hosting the drop-in session with GP Raj Laly.

Mr Laly came up with the idea to hold the event at the branch on Kingston Road, in Fratton, on Wednesday.

He said: ‘I have persuaded my son to try out this new idea.

‘Raj is a fully-qualified, experienced GP who works in Petersfield and has agreed to come into the store on Wednesday for a few hours to see if it would be of use and benefit to our customers.’

Dr Laly will be available between 3pm and 7pm.

He added: ‘When dad asked me, I thought it was an interesting idea for people who just wanted to ask some questions.

‘If people are having major long-term treatments with their GP, I wouldn’t like to interfere. But for minor ailments, winter colds or aches and pains, I will be on hand to see if I can offer help.’

People wanting to speak to Dr Laly will be seen on an informal basis. If demand is high, timings will be managed.