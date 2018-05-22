Portsmouth preschool staff learn about wellbeing during event

STAFF from preschools across the city held an event to boost wellbeing and promote networking.

Little Bears Forest Preschool, in Milton, Portsmouth, attended the day along with employees from Jack and Jill Preschool, Wind in the Willows Nursery and Little Spinnakers Preschool.

The event was held as part of Mental Health Awareness Week and was focused on early years practitioners and the benefits of being active and working outside.

A spokeswoman from Little Bears Forest Preschool said: ‘We had great fun participating in interactive sessions with Jess Parsons from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, Paul Whitelock from Portsmouth College and Sally Turner from Hoopshaker.

‘We also spent time with personal wellbeing coach Lynn Timms and Vicky Taylor who did arts and crafts.’

Little Bears Forest Preschool opened in 2016 and is based on the edge of the nature reserve in Milton.

Its owner and manager Heather Smith is an accredited forest school leader.

She said: ‘We recognise the need and importance of personal wellbeing among practitioners, to not only ensure the highest standard of care is given to the children, but to also ensure staff feel valued and capable to fulfil their role.’