Portsmouth singing group to perform at QA Hospital

VISITORS to a hospital will be welcomed by a singing group performing their first gig.

Portsmouth Breathe Easy founded the choir a few months ago after getting funding and has been successful in growing its numbers.

As part of Breathe Easy Week, which runs from Monday, members will be performing at Queen Alexandra Hospital on June 22.

The group will be singing sea shanty songs to emphasise the importance of breathing fresh air for those with a lung condition and to celebrate the naval heritage of Portsmouth.

Eric Compton, who runs Breathe Easy Portsmouth, said: ‘We are excited to be performing our first gig to support Breathe Easy Week.

‘Our Breathe Easy group has been running for seven years and our singing group started six months ago. It has proved popular ever since with our 17 members.

‘The singing classes are fun and help us all to manage our conditions while socialising with people in the community.’

They will be singing at QA Hospital from 11am.