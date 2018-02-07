Portsmouth surgeon gives advice on tinnitus as part of awareness week

A DOCTOR is reminding people with tinnitus that help is available.

This week is Tinnitus Awareness Week and Michael Pringle, a consultant ears, nose and throat surgeon at Spire Portsmouth Hospital, insists people with the condition should see their GP.

‘Tinnitus, the sensation of hearing a noise in one ear, both ears or your head, is very common,’ he said.

‘Occasionally things can be done to stop it but usually there is no treatment. However, there are a variety of things that can be done to help you manage the noise.

‘Most of the time tinnitus is harmless, but it can occasionally indicate a more serious underlying condition.’

Mr Pringle said people with other symptoms could need further assessments.

He added: ‘Tinnitus should be discussed with your GP and if it is one-sided or associated with other symptoms such as dizziness or hearing loss then referral to a specialist should be considered.

‘You are not alone and help is available.’