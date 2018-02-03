Portsmouth teenagers to get jab against meningitis

THOUSANDS of young teenagers are being protected from meningitis and three other diseases following an immunisation programme.

School nurses led by Solent NHS Trust will be vaccinating Year 9 pupils in Portsmouth schools against meningitis, tetanus, diphtheria and polio.

Pupils in Years 10 and 11 will continue to be offered the vaccination from their GP.

Lorraine Fenner, clinical modern matron for school nursing service, said: ‘Meningitis is a rare but life-threatening inflammation of the brain and blood poisoning disease.

‘It has been on the rise since 2009 in England and there’s no sign of the numbers declining.

‘As teenagers get older, their risk of being infected increases hence this programme to protect them now.

‘Working in partnership with schools, we are already delivering flu and HPV immunisation and are, naturally, excited about the opportunity to offer even further protection to young people.’ Parents will be receiving further information through their schools along with a consent form.