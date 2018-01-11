Portsmouth Year 7 pupil donates £7,000 to charity

Have your say

MORE than £7,000 was raised from a charity walk by a young girl overcoming a brain tumour.

Daisy Smith, from Portsmouth, organised and took part in the walk along with 50 of her friends and family.

The Year 7 pupil, who attends The Portsmouth Academy in St Marys Road, Fratton, recently handed over a cheque in front of her classmates to The Brain Tumour Charity.

Headteacher Natalie Sheppard said Daisy had inspired her school friends and teachers with her fundraising.

Natalie Sheppard said: ‘Everyone at The Portsmouth Academy is in awe and immensely proud of Daisy for raising such an incredible amount in support of The Brain Tumour Charity’s invaluable work.

‘Daisy has been through a very difficult time, but her unassailable spirit has continued to shine through.

‘She is a huge inspiration to all of us here at TPA and in the wider community.

‘I would also like to commend the great generosity of Daisy’s friends and family and students and staff at our school, who have once again shown the sense of togetherness and support that defines TPA.’

As previously reported in The News, Daisy, 11, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016.

She had to undergo surgery to remove it.

And to say thanks to the charity that supported her and her family, she organised the Twilight Walk in October.

The group walked 10km along Southsea seafront last year, raising more than £7,000.

Speaking at the time of the walk, Daisy’s mum Sue said: ‘The charity is amazing and not many people even know about the disease, so we wanted to raise awareness as well.

‘It is amazing that over 50 people came out today to support Daisy and I am so proud of my daughter.

‘She knows she is amazing and should be so proud of herself.’