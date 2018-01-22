Project allows older people in Portsmouth to swap used slippers for new

OLDER people can now swap their used slippers which could cause them to slip or fall for brand new ones.

Age UK Portsmouth has launched the project, enabling city residents to throw away their old slippers and swap them for a brand new pair.

The aim of the Saggy Slipper Swap is to help reduce the likelihood of having a fall, trip or slip in their home.

Walking indoors barefoot, or in socks, has been shown to increase the risk of falls among older people and it is recommended they wear footwear with low heels and firm slip-resistant soles.

Carol Elliott, business development manager for Age UK Portsmouth, said: ‘Unfortunately many older people wear slippers that are loose, worn, or backless and this can be one of a number of common causes for them falling.

‘We are delighted at having won funding from Portsmouth City Council’s Lottery Fund to provide 100 people with new slippers. We hope that in a small way we can help mitigate against the risk of some older people falling.’

Call (023) 9286 2121.