Proposal to boost QA Hospital alcohol service team with council grant

SERVICES to help people with alcohol problems attending hospital could be given a funding boost.

Councillor Patricia Stallard, executive member for Public Health at Hampshire County Council, will be looking at a proposal to give Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Portsmouth, up to £126,350.

The money would be used towards Alcohol Nurse Services for two years which looks to minimise alcohol-related harm, identify and intervene with alcohol problems early and reduce demand on hospital services.

The council already funds the service at the Cosham hospital and would be continuing with their support if the proposal is agreed.

A spokesman for the council said: ‘Hospitals serving the Hampshire population were commissioned to provide Specialist Alcohol Nurse Services since 2009.

‘Each team assesses 200 patients a quarter and evidence from other areas shows the impact these services have on public health outcomes.’

Evidence from the services show they help reduce alcohol-related harm from preventing people from dying prematurely to enhancing quality of life for people with long-term conditions.

The spokesman added: ‘In this area the Alcohol Nurse Services have reduced alcohol-related admissions and re-admissions and ensured patients have efficient access to alcohol treatment services.

‘Due to these services being so specific, they have adequate capacity to reduce waiting times and deliver a high-quality outcomes for patients.

‘They have also reduced the health burden and cost of alcohol misuse in Hampshire.’

As well as the county council funding the teams, south eastern Hampshire and Fareham and Gosport clinical commissioning groups have agreed to contribute £65,000 to QA Hospital for 2017/18.

The report, being considered at the meeting next Wednesday at 2pm in Winchester, said: ‘The delivery of a seven-day a week Alcohol Nurse Service has been identified as a key outcome for the alcohol prevention work stream in sustainability and transformation partnership.’

The meeting will also decide on giving up to £70,000 to Southampton General Hospital.