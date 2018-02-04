Protest in Portsmouth for FGM awareness day

A WALK through the city centre will be raising awareness for female genital mutilation (FGM) as part of an international campaign day.

Tomorrow community groups, people from the NHS and charity staff from Southern Domestic Abuse Service will walk from Sainsbury’s in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, to Guildhall Square.

The group will be wearing orange sashes and carrying foam clocks to represent the need to ‘call time’ on FGM.

Tuesday marks International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM and as part of the campaign foam clocks will be in shops in Commercial Road and shoppers are being asked to snap a picture with one and share it on social media with the hashtag #CallTimeOnFGM.

Clare Lambon, chief executive of Southern Domestic Abuse Service, said: ‘We are dedicated to advancing and safeguarding the sexual and reproductive rights and dignity of girls and women.

‘We are pleased to be part of the Call Time on FGM awareness raising initiative working in partnership with community groups, agencies and other charities in Portsmouth to mark International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM.’

The walk will start from Sainsbury’s at around 1.45pm.