QA Hospital bans all smoking on-site

QUEEN Alexandra Hospital in Cosham has been made a smoke-free zone today, after banning all smoking on its campus.

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust (PHT) announced that it would be going smoke-free in September last year, as part of a national initiative which aims to see all NHS sites promoting healthier lifestyles.

As part of the NHS Smoke Free Pledge, all of the designated smoking shelters have been removed.

Speaking back when the announcement was made, PHT’s chief executive, Mark Cubbon, said: ‘National smoking rates are declining but smoking is still the leading cause of premature death in the UK.

‘We can reach many smokers with stop-smoking support through our health services, as we know a quarter of all patients occupying beds in acute hospitals smoke.

‘PHT is one of the largest employers in Portsmouth and one of the busiest acute hospitals in the country.

‘The trust has signed the NHS Smoke Free Pledge – a commitment to reducing tobacco-related harm and helping smokers quit. But we are going a step further by making the site completely smoke free.’