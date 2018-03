A CAKE sale marked the three-year anniversary of a charity.

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, which raises money for wards and departments at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, held the event last week.

Victoria Greenshields, fundraising manager, said: ‘Thank you so much to the community and everyone who has supported us over the past three years.

‘With everyone’s support, we have been able to provide QA Hospital with valued, life-enhancing equipment and facilities for the benefit of our patients.’