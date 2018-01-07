QA Hospital chief executive praises staff for working extra hours

Have your say

STAFF who responded to work extra shifts and stay on to deal with winter pressures at Queen Alexandra Hospital’s A&E department have been praised.

Mark Cubbon, chief executive of Queen Alexandra Hospital, thanked all employees who have worked additional hours over Christmas and new year.

As previously reported in The News, QA Hospital had to put out a plea on Twitter for extra staff to work last weekend.

It comes as the hospital has faced increasing pressure in recent days.

And Mr Cubbon said he was grateful to everyone who responded.

‘It was a tremendous response by our staff,’ he said.

‘It was New Year’s Eve and late in the afternoon when we realised we would need additional staff.

‘It is a very, very rare occurrence that we would put out a message like that to ask for staff.

‘The pressure was significant and staff responded really well.

‘I want to thank all the staff and say how grateful we are and how appreciative that they gave up time with their families to help.’

John Knighton, medical director of QA Hospital in Cosham, echoed this message and thanked staff for their efforts.

He said: ‘We had clinical staff, non-clinical staff, administration staff, support staff – all kinds of employees answered the call.

‘They all came into the hospital to make it a safer environment than it would otherwise have been.

‘It wasn’t just a couple of hours either, they worked into the night and the next day and this has continued.

‘They have gone above and beyond and should be recognised for their efforts.

‘They are putting the care of patients and the safety of patients first.’