QA Hospital gets cash boost by government for operating theatres

MILLIONS of pounds will be pumped into Queen Alexandra Hospital to build two state-of-the-art operating theatres, it has been announced.

The Department of Health and Social Care is spending almost £17.5m to bolster the county’s major medical facilities.

Awarded to the Solent Acute Alliance, a body which oversees the county’s hospitals and health sites, the money will be split between Portsmouth and Southampton.

In total, it will fund the creation of four new operating theatres, an improved pharmacy hub for Hampshire and create an advanced digital service for outpatients and new mothers.

Solent NHS Trust also got £10.3m which they will use to refurbish part of St Mary’s Hospital, in Milton.

Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust received £3m to supply more mental health beds for young people.

Yesterday’s announcement by Jeremy Hunt has been welcomed by politicians in the area.

Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP, joined Havant’s MP Alan Mak yesterday in discussions with Mr Hunt.

Speaking of the investment, she said: ‘I’m delighted we have secured further funding for our area and new improvements will benefit many people in our region.’

Despite the additional cash, she added the campaign to improve QA could not slow, saying: ‘We must continue the drive to improve local services, and have further opportunities on the horizon, especially at the QA.’

The additional cash comes amid on-going efforts to tackle the surge in demand faced at both QA and Southampton General Hospital.

Both hospitals and Solent Acute Alliance are outsourcing about 3,000 operations a year to private sites.

QA has two unused theatres that were built in 2009 but are yet to be kitted out.

By investing cash into equipping these ‘shell theatres’ the government estimates it would save the NHS £1.6m.

George Hollingbery, Meon Valley MP, said: ‘This substantial investment will improve patient services at QA, particularly for people going for elective surgery.

‘Everyone recognises there is pressure on the NHS and investment needs to be targeted in such a way to improve services while offering good value for money.’

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes added: ‘This is brilliant news for patients not just in Fareham, but across our area.

‘I had a constructive discussion with the Health Secretary yesterday about the plans and I look forward to seeing the impact this funding will have on care quality and services.’