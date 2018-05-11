QA Hospital holding public meetings

Have your say

QUEEN Alexandra Hospital is hosting a series of public meetings this month for people to ask questions about what is happening at the site.

Anyone is welcome to attend the events which are happening in Bedhampton, Lee-on-the-Solent and Portchester.

During the sessions, the public can ask questions of the trust’s elected members of the Council of Governors.

A successful meeting was held in Cosham last week where chief executive Mark Cubbon gave an update on QA Hospital and its plans for the future.

The meetings are on:

n May 17, between 4.30pm and 6pm at Bedhampton social hall, Bedhampton Road.

n May 22, between 7.30pm and 9pm at Lee-on-the-Solent Methodist church hall, High Street.

n May 30, between 11.30am and 1pm at Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove.

The Lee-on-the-Solent event is a joint meeting with the area’s residents association.

For more information on the events visit porthosp.nhs.uk.