QA Hospital hosts workshop for cancer patients

PEOPLE affected by cancer were welcomed to a workshop on how to adjust to life after treatment.

The health and wellbeing event, hosted by Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, Portsmouth, was part of a series of one-off days to help improve the lives of patients.

The educational sessions help people living with cancer, and their families, to take control and participate in their recovery, giving them the necessary information and promoting positive lifestyle changes.

Amanda Stewart, Macmillan project manager, welcomed the event. She said: ‘We were delighted that so many of our patients were able to attend this event, with more than 100 people attending on the day.

‘In addition to the guest speakers we also provided a marketplace of information stands from local charities and support groups, so that people were able to browse the stalls and pick up information that was of interest to them.

‘The feedback from patients was really positive and in October we will be repeating the event for the next cohort of patients who have finished their treatment.’

There were three guest speakers at the event, providing information on healthy eating, managing anxiety, worries and fears.

The event was well supported by the clinical nurse specialists who answered any questions or concerns from patients and the family members they brought along.