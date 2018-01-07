QA Hospital paediatrician made MBE

Have your say

A PAEDIATRIC doctor has been honoured for her hard work helping young patients.

Dr Joanna Walker, a consultant paediatrician at Queen Alexandra Hospital, has been made a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).

The announcement came in the Queen’s New Years Honours list revealed last week.

Dr Walker said she was left shocked when she received the letter informing her.

‘I honestly thought the On Her Majesty’s Service envelope contained a speeding fine and still think that would have been more appropriate,’ she said.

‘In all seriousness, I was left totally speechless as it was nowhere on my radar.’

Dr Walker said her honour is reflective of the quality of service that the Cosham hospital’s paediatric unit provides to their patients.

She added: ‘Anything I have done has only been possible due to the fantastic department I am privileged to work in.

‘It is an important recognition for “jobbing paediatricians” like me who work hard, love what we do and try our best for children and their families.’

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs QA Hospital, said they were proud of Dr Walker and wished her the best.

