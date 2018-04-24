QA Hospital pledges support to national campaign

Have your say

A HOSPITAL has signed up to get people out of beds and moving.

Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, Portsmouth, is taking part in the national NHS campaign End PJ Paralysis.

The scheme wants to get one million patients up and dressed in their own clothes while in hospital.

It is running between now and June 26.

Members of the professional forum of matrons, heads of nursing and midwives, led by QA Hospital’s chief nurse Theresa Murphy, have pledged to support the campaign in the year the NHS celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Liz Hall, associate chief nurse at QA, said: ‘As senior leaders we all recognise the value of promoting independence and earlier mobilisation to prevent deconditioning and to progress patients pathways home.’

Family and friends of patients in hospital can support the campaign by bringing in suitable clothing and footwear.

For more information on the campaign visit endpjparalysis.com.