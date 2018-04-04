QA Hospital radiologist ready to take on London Marathon

Have your say

WITH less than three weeks to go, a radiologist is feeling apprehensive about taking on the London Marathon.

Chris Ball, a consultant at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, is raising money for the radiology department.

And with the 26-mile race in 18 days, Chris is looking forward to completing the challenge. He said: ‘I am now both excited and apprehensive.

‘I’m over half way for fundraising so hopefully I will get close to the target.

‘A big thank to all those who have already sponsored me but please sponsor me if you haven’t already.

‘I am looking forward to having a good night out with friends after the big day.’

Chris is hoping to raise £2,000. To donate, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ChristopherBall30.