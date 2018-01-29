QA Hospital radiologist to run London marathon

Have your say

A CONSULTANT radiologist wants to raise £2,000 by taking on the London Marathon.

Chris Ball, pictured, who works at Queen Alexandra Hospital is training for the 26-mile race in April.

He decided to sign up to raise money for equipment for the radiology department.

Writing on his Virgin Money Giving page, Chris said: ‘I have never run a marathon but thought there was no better reason for entering than fundraising for a place that makes such a huge difference to patients and that I also love working at.

‘I hope to raise £2,000 to purchase new equipment requested by patients such as a blood-monitoring device and Bluetooth speakers.’

To donate visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ChristopherBall30.