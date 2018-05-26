QA Hospital research staff support clinical trials day

Have your say

RESEARCH staff were on hand to talk about the work they do as part of a national day.

The Research and Innovation Department at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, celebrated International Clinical Trials Day last week.

The event was a huge success and highlighted the work of health research. Both research staff and the Patient Research Ambassadors were available to greet the public and answer their questions.

There was also information on how clinical research has shaped the NHS.

Derek Ward, PPI facilitator, said: ‘The interest shown by the public and their willingness to find out more about how they could support QA’s research agenda was so encouraging.’